Helldivers 2: How to unlock the Fallen Hero's Vengeance cape

Malevelon Creek, a popular yet brutal destination among Helldivers 2 players, is an Automaton-controlled planet that has become symbolic to those fighting to restore democracy to Super Earth, with battles so fierce the Creek has come to be known as 'Space Vietnam' on account of the devastating fighting that has taken place over recent weeks.

In a sign of its significance, the President of Super Earth declared April 3 as Malevelon Creek Memorial Day, a day dedicated to honoring the fallen heroes who have bravely fought on this planet - and in commemoration, every Helldiver is set to get a free cape.

To unlock the Fallen Hero's Vengeance cape, all you need to do is log into Helldivers 2 and head to your Armory. Once there, cycle over to the Cape tab, and you will see that the commemorative cape is now in your inventory; highlight it and then hit equip to wear.

The Fallen Hero's Vengeance cape, while purely cosmetic and not offering any passive armor bonuses, is one of the most stylish capes available in the game. It is a symbol of remembrance for the fallen heroes of Super Earth, and its blood-red Helldivers logo in the centre of a black-and-white colour scheme is a striking tribute.

Sadly, the stats for this memorial cape are just the standard baseline for most capes in Helldivers 2:

Armour Rating - 100

Speed - 100

Stamina Regen - 100

The description for the cape reads: "Our heroic fallen live on in this cape, guiding its bearer's aim to the heart of those who killed them."

Besides the President of Super Earth declaring April 3 as Malevelon Creek Memorial Day, Helldivers 2 also received a new patch this week that introduced a higher level cap and new weather-based gameplay changes that will challenge players in all new ways.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Helldivers 2, bookmark the site and follow us on our social media pages.