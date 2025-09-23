GVC Pioneer Series 2025: Everything you need to know

On September 23, on China's popular social media site Bilibili, further details of the GVC Pioneer Series 2025 were unveiled. Including team graphics and information about the competition's format, we now have a detailed initial picture of how the GVC Pioneer Series 2025 will work.

In short terms, the GVC Pioneer Series 2025 is Mainland China's first Rainbow Six Siege X esports circuit. The region's most popular representation in Rainbow Six Siege X is the Chinese esports powerhouse Weibo Gaming which includes the Chinese players Wu "Reeps96" Weichen and Patrick "MentalistC" Fan. Now, the region has its own esports circuit for Rainbow Six Siege X, as the GVC Pioneer Series 2025 will be the region's pathway to the Six Invitational 2026: the best two teams will be invited to compete at the Six Invitational 2026 APAC Closed Qualifiers.

So, here's everything you need to know about the GVC Pioneer Series 2025:

Format

The GVC Pioneer Series 2025 is a Chinese Rainbow Six Siege X competition divided into three stages: Kick-Off, Stage 1, and Stage 2.

In Kick-Off, teams will face off in a single-round robin format with BO1 matches. The scoring system is simple as teams get three points for regulation wins, two for overtime wins, one for overtime defeats, and zero for regulation defeats.

In Stage 1 and Stage 2, also called Autumn and Winter, respectively, teams will face off again. However, the format for these two stages hasn’t been unveiled yet.

Kick-Off

As previously mentioned, the GVC Pioneer Series 2025 Kick-Off will follow a single-round robin format with BO1 matches. It will be the shortest phase of the competition and it will help fans to have an idea of what teams should lead the scene in the upcoming months.

The GVC Pioneer Series 2025 Kick-Off will be played across three different play weeks, including:

Week 1: September 28 and September 29

Week 2: October 4 and October 5

Week 3: October 8 to October 10

With a prize pool of ¥340,000 (around USD$48,000) the Kick-Off stage already offers teams a chance to get a big chunk of money. Here's how the Kick-Off prize pool money will be split:

1st: ¥120,000

2nd: ¥80,000

3rd: ¥40,000

4th: ¥30,000

5th to 6th: ¥20,000

7th to 8th: ¥15,000

Additionally, teams will be playing for GVC Points. We will explain how the GVC Points system will work shortly.

Prize pool

In total, the GVC Pioneer Series 2025 has a prize pool of ¥1,350,000 – which is around USD$190,000.

As mentioned above, the prize pool of the Kick-Off stage will be ¥340,000. In Stage 1, teams will compete for a prize pool of 430,000. Finally, Stage 2 will have a prize pool of ¥580,000.

GVC Points

Teams in the GVC Pioneer Series 2025 won’t be competing only for money but also for GVC Points. By the conclusion of the second stage, the two teams with the most GVC Points will represent Mainland China at the Six Invitational 2026 APAC Closed Qualifier.

Here’s how the GVC Points will be distributed across Kick-Off, Stage 1, and Stage 2:

Kick Off

1st: 80 GVC Series Points

2nd: 65 GVC Series Points

3rd: 55 GVC Series Points

4th: 45 GVC Series Points

5th and 6th: 35 GVC Series Points

7th and 8th: 30 GVC Series Points

Stage 1

1st: 100 GVC Series Points

2nd: 85 GVC Series Points

3rd: 75 GVC Series Points

4th: 65 GVC Series Points

5th and 6th: 55 GVC Series Points

7th and 8th: 50 GVC Series Points

Stage 2

1st: 150 GVC Series Points

2nd: 130 GVC Series Points

3rd: 110 GVC Series Points

4th: 90 GVC Series Points

5th and 6th: 75 GVC Series Points

7th and 8th: 65 GVC Series Points

Teams

Here’s a look at the teams that will take part in the GVC Pioneer Series 2025:

All Gamers

All Gamers is one of China’s biggest esports organizations. Recently, the esports brand managed to secure USD$1.5M through the Esports World Cup 2025 Club Championship and almost USD$2M across the individual titles they featured in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this summer. So, expanding to Rainbow Six Siege X makes a lot of sense.

In fact, All Gamers have been around for a while now. The Chinese’s Rainbow Six Siege team was announced in May 2025 and it’s still active, which officially makes it the longest-standing competitive roster in the region.

Four Angry Men

Four Angry Men (often abbreviated to 4AM) is a Chinese esports organization. Historically, the brand has had teams in multiple FPS. Their most successful results have come in PUBG, where they have gathered around USD$2M in prize pool money.

Four Angry Men also gave VALORANT a shot but their roster disbanded after a 1-2 defeat against the eventual VCT Ascension China 2023 champions Dragon Ranger Gaming.

TYLOO

TYLOO is a Chinese esports organization mainly known for the team’s results in Counter-Strike, VALORANT, and PUBG.

In Counter-Strike, TYLOO are known as one of Asia’s strongest rosters as they have collected a bunch of great international results, beating some of the greatest esports teams from America and Europe. Meanwhile, the Chinese team is also known for their VALORANT roster as they are one of VCT China’s ten Partner teams.

TYLOO is now expanding to Rainbow Six Siege X as they will try to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 APAC Closed Qualifier.

WolvesY

WolvesY is Wolves Esports’ second Rainbow Six Siege X lineup, as the team’s primary roster is playing in the Europe and MENA League. However, seeing Wolves Esports assembling a squad to compete in Rainbow Six Siege X’s Chinese esports circuit was a move that could be anticipated.

First, it’s important to mention that Wolves Esports is the esports division of the English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, which was acquired in 2016 by Fosun International, a Chinese conglomerate. Starting from 2021 and after Fosun acquired Chongqing QG, Wolves Esports’ divisions in COD Mobile and Honor of Kings compete under the name of Chongqing Wolves.

Furthermore, in June 2025, Wolves Esports announced their plans to build a €23M esports arena in Chongqing, China. The team also secured an investment worth “tens of millions” from Chongqing Lvfa Industrial Group to finance the brand’s systems and to build a digital esports ecosystem.

Considering Wolves Esports’ clear strong ties with China, it makes sense that most of the team’s esports rosters are Chinese, including VALORANT, COD Mobile, Apex Legends, Honor of Kings, or, until very recently, Team Fight Tactics. Now, it seems like the team’s next objective is to try to assemble themselves as a leading force in China’s Rainbow Six Siege X esports circuit.

Titan Esports Club

Titan Esports Club is another Chinese powerhouse mainly known for the team’s performances in VALORANT and PUBG Mobile. In Riot’s shooter, Titan Esports Club have established themselves as a mid-table team at VCT China. Their best result was qualifying for the Esports World Cup 2025.

Meanwhile, although Titan Esports Club haven’t been successful in PUBG Mobile’s recent years, the brand has gathered almost USD$2M in prize pool money.

KingZone

KingZone is a Chinese esports organization mainly known for the team’s results in CrossFire. In the Esports World Cup 2025, KingZone finished in the Top 8 after a defeat against the eventual champions All Gamers.

Attacking Soul Esports

Attacking Soul Esports is a name that could ring a bell of those VALORANT esports fans as the Chinese esports organization competed at the VALORANT Masters Tokyo played in June 2023. Back then, the team’s run in Japan was short as they lost against DRX and FUT Esports.

In June 2025, Attacking Soul Esports won the NBPL 2025 Spring Season Trios Finals and secured around USD$130,000. Could they be as successful

My Queen

Finally, My Queen is arguably the most unheard esports organization across the eight on the list. It will be interesting to see their evolution across the initial weeks of competition.

Finally, My Queen is arguably the most unheard esports organization across the eight on the list. It will be interesting to see their evolution across the initial weeks of competition.