Gamers8 2023 Day 1 Preview - Team Falcons back on home turf, BDS set to defend crown

Banner image: Ubisoft / Joao F. @itsmeERROR

Rainbow Six Siege's Gamers8 is expected to kick off today as eight of the best teams in the world have traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to compete for a $2,000,000 prize pool.

The eight teams have been divided into two groups of four rosters. The format used is a double-elimination bracket, so the loser of each game will have another chance.

Meanwhile, the winners will face off for the chance of moving to the Gamers8 semi-finals, which will take place on Saturday.

For more information about Gamers8, make sure to have a look at our general Gamers8 2023 article.

Team Falcons vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Following the roster's international debut in Copenhagen, Denmark, Team Falcons are competing at home turf this time to represent the MENA region. It will be their second appearance at Gamers8 following last year's edition, where their reached the grand finals after defeating MIBR, TSM, and WYLDE.

Coming from their reaching the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen Phase 2, Team Falcons have already built a name for themselves. The Saudi Arabian-majority roster has a game style based on entry kills, as all of their players have competed as entries at some point in their careers.

Team Falcons' most notable player is Abdul "OKillz" Mohsen, who scored a SiegeGG rating of 1.18 at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen. It's also worth mentioning his performance at last year's Gamers8, where he was awarded $25,000 for being the player with the most kills in the competition.

Ninjas in Pyjamas will be Team Falcons' first opponent. The Brazilians are still working on their playstyle after the arrival of Arthur "TchubZ" Figueira, who has clearly healed the players' relationship while also improving their in-game mentality and adaptavility skills.

The ninjas last international appearance was in the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, as they reached the Top 8 of the competition after defeating M80, DarkZero Esports, and SCARZ. Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal was the second-highest rated player in the competition with a SiegeGG rating of 1.23.

Nine days after the team's defeat against Soniqs in Copenhagen, Denmark, Ninjas in Pyjamas defeated LOS oNe and Team Liquid by 2-1 and 3-2, respectively, in the GWB 2023 South America. Despite losing the first two maps against Team Liquid, the roster earned their tickets to Saudi Arabia after an unthinkable comeback.

G2 Esports vs. M80

At the same time, G2 Esports and M80 will face off in the second game of Group A. It will be William "Spoit" Löfstedt's first match against the European roster since Feb. 2023, where they met in the Six Invitational 2023 group stage.

G2 Esports' most recent performance was at the R6 North Rainbow Rumble as Luigi "Gemini" Ferrigno made his debut for the current world champions. Unfortunately for the European squad, the team missed out on the Top 2 after their narrow defeat against Heroic.

Meanwhile, M80 travel to Saudi Arabia with the idea of redeeming themselves after their poor performance at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen. After winning the North America League 2023 Stage 1, the Brazilian-majority roster lost to Wolves Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and MNM Gaming as the team's only victory came against Team Falcons.

Gamers8 2023 will be the first tournament where Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo will be allowed to act as a coach publicly since the player's behaviour ban at the Six Charlotte Major. Moreover, the Brazilian rivalry between both teams will be one of the main talking points of the match despite none of the teams coming from the Brazilian region.

Oxygen Esports vs. Team BDS

Just like G2 Esports and M80, Oxygen Esports and Team BDS last met in the Six Invitational 2023 group stage. Back then, the Frenchmen defeated the American squad, as they redeemed themselves for their loss against the green roster at the Six Charlotte Major quarter-finals.

Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu was the best-rated player in the match played in the Six Invitational 2023 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.46, a KD of 42-24 (+18), and an entry balance of 10-4 (+6).

Unfortunately, both teams missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen after finishing in third place of their region's Last Chance Qualifiers. Now, they have the chance to get back on track in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For those who missed out on the action last year, Team BDS were crowned champions after defeating Team Falcons by 3-0. It was the Frenchmen first international piece of silverware in Rainbow Six Siege. Later on, the Europeans won the Six Jönköping Major.

It will be Oxygen Esports' first international appearance since the team's rebranding, which was announced earlier this week.

CYCLOPS athlete gaming vs. w7m esports

Last but not least, the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen champions will play against CYCLOPS athlete gaming, who missed out on the first international competition of the year.

The Japanese roster qualified for Gamers8 2023 after a 3-0 win over SANDBOX Gaming. Recently, the Cyclops upgraded their Siege section as they signed Toya "Papilia" Miyazawa and Fumiya "Fuji3" Fujisaki to improve their staff team.

Unfortunately for the Japanese, their international return will be against the second-best team at the Six Invitational 2023 and the champions of the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, w7m esports.

The Bulls are the favorites to defeat CYCLOPS athlete gaming, although the Japanese play-style could upset their opponents.