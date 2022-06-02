Gamers Without Borders reveals regional invitees, broadcast talent lineup

Image via Ubisoft

Charity tournament Gamers Without Borders announced on Jun. 2 the broadcast lineup and direct invite teams for the online EU, NA, and LATAM regional events. The winners of each $500,000 regional tournament will be invited to a $2 million tournament held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Aug. 4 to 7.

A set of online qualifiers were played from May 28 to 29, with the two best teams advancing to the regional events, set to be played between Jun. 2 and 5.

Invited from NA are Spacestation Gaming and Parabellum Esports, from EU are Rogue and Heroic, and from LATAM are FaZe and MIBR.

The broadcast team will feature familiar faces, with two hosts, three analysts, and seven casters.

Catch the games on Twitch, with the schedule lined up with a Heroic vs WYLDE opener, before the LATAM and NA games get underway later throughout the day.