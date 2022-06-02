Gaimin Gladiators signs former Renatus roster, former Invictus player Jo

Banner image: Ubisoft / Joao F.

Gaimin Gladiators announced on Jun. 2 the signing of the former Renatus roster, including former Invictus Gaming player Jose "Jo" Iman.

Under the name of The Last Dance, the team was promoted to APAC South after defeating ORDER, Team Bliss, and Monkey Hunters. The Indonesian roster was then signed by Renatus again, having already parted ways with the organization once before.

In APAC South, Renatus finished in sixth after obtaining victories over Elevate, FURY, and Wildcard Gaming.

After being dropped by Renatus a second time, the team's future was uncertain. The roster competed in the Operation League MY/SG/PH/ID Season 5 under the name of Roosters, winning the tournament after defeating Invictus Gaming in the grand final by a 3-2 margin.

Now, Gaimin Gladiators have now picked up the Indonisean roster, including former Giants Gaming and Invictus Gaming player Jo. The organization will concurrently keep its North American Challenger League roster after the rules were changed for the 2022 season to allow such situations.

Jo brings international and APAC South experience to GG, having played at the Mexico Major and the Sweden Major and having been a substitute at the Six Invitational 2020. With six players on the playing roster, however, the match-day structure of GG is currently unclear.

Update (Jun. 4): Team manager Hong Wei “ech0” Teo confirmed to SiegeGG that Farhan "Hermosa" Adinepa is the substitute player on the team.