G2 Esports, Team BDS, and Team Secret knocked out of RE:L0:AD

G2 Esports, Team BDS, and Team Secret have been knocked out of RE:L0:AD after the three initial matches of today's action.

Out of the three sides previously mentioned, G2 Esports have yet to play today as they will face off against DarkZero Esports. Unfortunately for them, the team can no longer mathematically qualify for playoffs.

Meanwhile, Team BDS and Team Secret both got eliminated after defeats against BNK FEARX and Wildcard, respectively.

The team lead by Jack "Virtue" Grannan was the first to fall as the South Korean roster knocked the Europeans out after four consecutive successful attacking rounds — a run that included a 1v2 clutch by Jang "RIN" Byeong-uk that kept the Foxes alive.

Shortly after, Team Secret followed Team BDS' footsteps as the European mix lost against Wildcard. The North American lineup had an outstanding start to the match as they completed a flawless defensive half mainly thanks to an outstanding performance by Leonardo "Dash" Lopes. Eventually, after two failed match points, Wildcard secured a 7-2 win.

With G2 Esports, Team BDS, and Team Secret being knocked out today, combined with Fnatic's elimination yesterday, this means that Team Falcons will be Europe's only representation in RE:L0:AD's playoffs.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X and RE:L0:AD, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.