G2 Esports run over Ninjas in Pyjamas in first Six Invitational 2024 match

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

G2 Esports have demolished Ninjas in Pyjamas in the team's first appearance at the Six Invitational 2024 with victories on Clubhouse (7-2) and Skyscraper (7-4).

It was the first time both sides clashed at an international competition since their group-stage matches at the Six Mexico Major in Aug. 2022. Back then, the European powerhouse won both games.

G2 Esports gave Ninjas in Pyjamas no space. Since the start of the series, the European powerhouse was on top of the Brazilians. The Six Invitational 2023 took an early lead in the series after a flawless first half on Clubhouse.

Potentially, the best play of the match came in the final round of Clubhouse, where G2 Esports combined Grim, Capitão, and some flashes to clean Garage. Eventually, G2 Esports closed the series with a 7-4 win on Skyscraper.

While Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli was the best-rated player in the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.35, it's worth mentioning Jack "Doki" Robertson's 6-2 (+4) entry balance. For a better insight into the series, don't miss out on the match stats between G2 Esports and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

G2 Esports' next match at the Six Invitational 2024 will be tomorrow as they will play against what's believed to be the weakest side in the group, FearX. Meanwhile, Ninjas in Pyjamas meet DarkZero Esports.