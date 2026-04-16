G2 Esports qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City

G2 Esports have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City following their 2-0 victory against Twisted Minds. The samurai kicked off the series with a comfortable 7-3 win on their map pick, Lair, which was followed by a maximum overtime win on Border. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.19, Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli was the best player of the series.

G2 Esports 2-0 Twisted Minds match stats here

G2 Esports are the second team to qualify for Salt Lake City as they secured their spot a couple of hours after Virtus.pro's victory against Team Falcons. So far, only the Bears and the samurai have secured their presence in the first Major of the season.

Whilst they have now qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City, both G2 Esports and Virtus.pro will clash today as the winner will take Europe and MENA's first seed. The winners of the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff also take home USD$12,000 and 240 SI Points.

Logically, G2 Esports' victory against Twisted Minds also means that the BLAST R6 Salt Lake City will be Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu's first international event as a samurai. In other words, we will get to see the Frenchman playing alongside Zack "Stompn" Lamb at a LAN competition in just three weeks.

Meanwhile, Twisted Minds will have a second chance at qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City tomorrow, as they will play against Shifters. The winner of the series will clinch the region's final spot and compete against the winner of the series between Team Secret and Team Falcons to fight for Europe and MENA's first seed—which is crucial as the fourth seed will have to compete in Salt Lake City's play in.