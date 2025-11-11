G2 Esports qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich playoffs

G2 Esports have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich playoffs after a 2-1 victory against Weibo Gaming. The European side took down the Asian mix on Kafe Dostoyevsky, which was followed by an extremely one-sided 7-1 win for Weibo Gaming. Finally, the samurai closed out the series with a 7-4 win on Lair, shortly after Wu "Reeps96" Weichen mistakenly killed himself with his own C4.

G2 Esports' youngsters Zack "Stompn" Lamb and Roberto "Loira" Camargo led the samurai to their playoff qualification with SiegeGG ratings of 1.21 and 1.15, respectively. The team's next game will be tomorrow against Team Secret in the Upper Bracket of the BLAST R6 Major Munich. If they manage to beat the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 champions, they will play against Team Falcons in front of the Munich crowd.

Meanwhile, Weibo Gaming's elimination means all of APAC's representation at the Major has been knocked out. It's also the Asian lineup's third 2-3 finish in a BLAST R6 Major, as Weibo Gaming's core finished with 2-3 records in Atlanta and Manchester while playing under Bleed Esports.

