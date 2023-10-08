G2 Esports qualify for BLAST R6 Major Atlanta and Six Invitational 2024

Banner image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

G2 Esports qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta following their victory against ITB in the European Last Chance Qualifiers.

Before the grand final, G2 Esports had beaten Dunlimited and MNM Gaming. The only map that went past round ten was their second map against the marshmallows, which ended in an 8-6 win on Border.

Unlike Copenhagen, G2 Esports will have to play Phase 1. To qualify for Phase 2, the European powerhouse will have to survive the initial group phase. The matches will be played between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Moreover, after today's Last Chance Qualifier results, G2 Esports have secured a spot in the Six Invitational 2024. This means that the current holders of the hammer will have the chance to defend their title in Brazil in February. It will also be Karl "Alem4o" Zarth's return to his home country.