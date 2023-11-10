G2 Esports qualify for Atlanta's semifinals, Team BDS on the brink of missing out on Six Invitational 2024

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

G2 Esports qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta semifinals after defeating Team BDS by 7-2 and 7-4 on Kafe and Chalet, respectively.

The Six Invitational 2023 champions had a solid defensive half on Kafe, where they took four of the six rounds. After going flawless on attack, the Europeans took the first map.

Eventually, G2 Esports and Team BDS swapped sides with a draw on the scoreboard. Led by Jack "Doki" Robertson, the Berlin-based organization won four of their five defenses to close out the series.

Ultimately, the European powerhouse has put the Frenchmen between a rock and a hard place, as they need DarkZero Esports to beat LOS in the next match of the day. A Brazilian win would push Team BDS out of the Global Standings Top 20, which would mean the Frenchmen wouldn't play in the Six Invitational 2024.

This result also means that SANDBOX Gaming have qualified for the Six Invitational 2024 after the South Koreans featured in the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

Tomorrow, G2 Esports and w7m esports will meet in Atlanta's semifinals in what will be a replay of the Six Invitational 2023 Grand Final.