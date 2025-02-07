G2 Esports locks Six Invitational 2025 Group A first seed

G2 Esports have locked the first seed of the Six Invitational 2025 Group A after today's 2-0 victory against Team Joel. Before today, the European-majority roster had defeated Team Liquid and M80 in similar fashion.

So far, the samurai has been one of the revelation of the Six Invitational 2025. Although the team's potential can't be denied in player terms, the roster headed to Boston, Massachusetts, after an underwhelming season. However, the team has silenced the haters and set the expectations high after their recent performances.

For those unaware, G2 Esports is the only team in the Six Invitational 2025 that hasn't lost a single map. Such consistency is what has awarded the team with a first-place finish in Group A, which will allow the players to skip the Round 1 of the Upper Bracket.

Moreover, it's worth mentioning that G2 Esports finished the Six Invitational 2024 group stage as the only team to not lose a single map, finishing with a record of 8-0 and 16 points.

G2 Esports' next opposition at the Six Invitational 2025 will be Unwanted. After the Americans' defeat earlier today against M80, they need to defeat G2 Esports and Team Liquid to defeat M80 to finish in second place.

