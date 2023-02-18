G2 Esports end Astralis Cinderella run, move onto lower-bracket final against Oxygen

G2 Esports have continued their lower bracket run at the Six Invitational 2023 with a 2-0 victory against Astralis today.

The victory marks the continuation of G2 coach Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten's win streak against North American teams, with his record now at 16 wins and zero losses.

Astralis, who so far enjoyed an incredible Cinderella run from the first round of the lower bracket, have finally been felled after they knocked out two of the 2022 Major champions in Team BDS and KOI.

Key to the North Americans' run had been an incredible ability to win clutches, with nine won against BDS and five against KOI. However, G2 did not allow them much room to maneouvre in their match today, as they took the first map 8-7 and the second one 7-5.

G2 Esports will now take on Oxygen Esports in the lower-bracket final later, with Fabian vying to return to his first Invitational grand-final since his 2019 win as a player.