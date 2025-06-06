G2 Esports bench UUNO

G2 Esports have announced the decision to bench Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen. This is the end of the Finn's second stay in the European powerhouse as he had played for the samurai between May 2019 and June 2021 before rejoining the team in August 2023.

During his first time at G2 Esports, UUNO helped the samurai to collect a second-place finish at the Six Raleigh Major, a Top 8 finish at the Six Invitational 2020, as well as winning the European League 2020 Finals, among other international and regional performances. However, he ended up parting ways with the team after the roster's 13th - 16th place at the Six Invitational 2021.

Following one year and a half stay in Heroic, with whom he qualified for two Six Majors and the Six Invitational 2023, the Finn returned to G2 Esports to replace Luigi "Gemini" Ferrigno in August 2023. Since then, the player featured in three BLAST R6 Majors, the Six Invitational 2024, the Six Invitational 2025, and RE:L0:AD, with his best result in his second stay at G2 Esports being a Top 4 finish at the Six Invitational 2024.

Finally, his last performance for G2 Esports came in Rio de Janeiro, as the samurai were groupped from RE:L0:AD after a run full of ups and downs where the team couldn't find a solution to their communication issues. This is likely the reason why the roster has decided to make this change.

As of now, G2 Esports have yet to unveil UUNO's replacement. We will release another piece as soon as the samurai reveal their fifth player ahead of the start of the Europe and MENA League 2025.

