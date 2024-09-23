EUL 2024 Stage 2 Day 7 Roundup: G2 Esports and Team BDS clinch playoff spots

Here's a roundup of the seventh playday of the Europe League 2024 Stage 2, which saw Into the Breach, Team BDS, Team Secret, and G2 Esports winning their respective games.

Into the Breach 7-5 WYLDE

The seventh playday of the Europe League 2024 Stage 2 kicked off with an Into the Breach victory against WYLDE on Clubhouse. With this result, the British-majority roster finished the day in sixth place in the standings.

In round two, Ábel "dod0o" Harangi's clutch saw Usain Bolt's team leveling the score after Into the Breach's first successful attack. Eventually, an Oscar "Oscr" Deacon 1v1 clutch while playing Thatcher saw the red roster canceling WYLDE's lead before swapping sides.

Into the Breach started the second half of the game with two consecutive rounds led by Callum "Azzr" Aitchison, who collected four kills in the team's first defense. After building a two-round lead, Into the Breach looked comfortable and ended up winning the match in the twelfth round.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.42 and 1.25, Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz and Oscar "Oscr" Deacon were Into the Breach's best players. Meanwhile, Antonio "CroqSon" Vázquez led WYLDE with a SiegeGG rating of 1.21.

Team BDS 7-3 Virtus.pro

Team BDS obtained their sixth win of the stage after defeating Virtus.pro on Chalet. The French-majority roster was led by Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu, who scored a SiegeGG rating of 2.03 after finishing the match with a K-D of 17-5 (+12).

Despite the final score, the Russians were the ones to hit first as Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov's 4K saw Virtus.pro winning the first round of the match. Unfortunately for the Bears, the start was just a mirage as the Esports World Cup champions built a three-round lead after four back-to-back successful defenses.

After the Russians won the team's first attack, Team BDS restored the lead with a successful attacking round in Kitchen and Dining. Although Virtus.pro managed to win a third round, Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu faded away the Russians' hopes of winning the game after a 1v3 clutch with Nomad. One round later, the French-majority roster secured the win after a 3K by Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard.

Team Secret 8-7 Fnatic

After a close game on Skyscraper, Team Secret defeated Fnatic in maximum overtime after a 1v2 clutch by Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak in the final round of the game.

Fnatic had a rock-solid start to the game as they won the first two rounds. After Team Secret won their first attack, Fnatic restored the team's two-round lead after a 1v3 clutch by Tom "Deapek" Pieksma. Eventually, the team coached by Marlon "Twister" Mello leveled the score before swapping sides.

While defending, Team Secret took the lead as the BLAST R6 Major Manchester quarterfinalists won their first two defenses. Eventually, after reaching overtime and losing the first round, Team Secret ended up closing the game after winning the final two rounds.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.34, Adrian "Adrian" Tryka was Team Secret's best player. Meanwhile, Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen's 1.04 was Fnatic's best rating.

G2 Esports 8-6 Wolves Esports

Last but not least, G2 Esports defeated Wolves Esports on Lair. This was the first time since Wolves Esports knocked out the European powerhouse from Europe's Esports World Cup closed qualifier.

The match was extremely close and it was G2 Esports who forced the overtime after stopping Wolves Esports' run on defense, mainly thanks to Jack "Doki" Robertson's 4K on round twelve. Before doing so, the pack had won the previous three rounds.

The game saw Wolves Esports' two most recent signings Rahian "Asa" Ramos and Vivien "Lasmooo" Berthelot leading the French-speaking roster with SiegeGG ratings of 1.25 and 0.99. With a combined K-D of 23-20 (+3), the French duo got as many kills as the rest of the team's players combined.

Despite the young wolves' performance, it was another Frenchman who stole the show as Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.52. He was followed by Jack "Doki" Robertson, Karl "Alem4o" Zarth, and Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönnen, who scored SiegeGG ratings of 1.25, 1.12, and 1.11, respectively. Meanwhile, Roberto "Loira" Camargo was G2 Esports' only player with a negative rating, as he finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 0.80.