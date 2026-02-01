FURIA's Jv92: “If the result isn’t good we could make changes in the roster"

Time da Raça is a nickname given to Brazilian Série B football team Avaí FC and it means Team of Bravery. Whilst in terms of success both teams can’t be compared, bravery is a characteristic that defines FURIA’s Rainbow Six Siege X roster.

Almost three years since the squad was fully assembled, the players are recognized as the most successful lineup in the game, with their feats only being compared to the early PENTA days—years before Rainbow Six Siege had become the game it is now. Including two Majors, one hammer, a RE:L0:AD championship, and multiple regional titles, the roster’s legacy will be hard to top in the years to come.

However, all things have an end. As revealed by Felipe “FelipoX” Lucia, the team was close to breaking up after missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal—only the players’ third-place finish at the Six Invitational 2025 and RE:L0:AD win kept the lineup together. Now, as the team heads to Paris, rumors point at the squad’s path going different ways, with the majority of players and staff moving to a team that casually wears Avaí’s colors.

No matter what, the team’s performance in Paris will be key in the team’s future steps ahead of Year 11. “If the result isn’t good we could make changes in the roster,” João “Jv92” Vitor explained in a pre-Six Invitational 2026 interview with SiegeGG.

FURIA’s team will be slightly larger than in previous competitions as their staff team has added two extra pieces with the temporary arrivals of Lucas “Lenda” Deniz and Eduardo “Abridex” Araujo, notoriously known for their paths in Team Liquid and Ninjas in Pyjamas, respectively.

The arrivals were unveiled by FURIA’s head coach Igor “igoorctg” Santos, who, despite not agreeing with Ubisoft and BLAST allowing teams to add freelancers at any time of the season, he believes “ it’s also not fair to see almost all teams with extra help while we don’t have any. ” If FURIA weren’t good enough before, having two extra pairs of hands could boost the team’s title chances.

It’s not like FURIA desperately needed the help, though. Overall, it has been a very solid year for the Black Panthers. After starting Year 10 lifting the RE:L0:AD Blackbeard shield in Rio, the Brazilians won the first stage of the South America League 2025 and claimed a third-place finish at the Esports World Cup 2025. A few months later, they won the second split in their region.

“The year for us was good, third place at the Six Invitational and Arabia, we found consistency,” admitted Jv92.

In fact, excluding the Copa Sul-Americana 2025, FURIA is the team with the most maps played in the last nine months. However, all of the players in the team are on positive SiegeGG ratings, with Jv92’s being the highest—a SiegeGG rating of 1.11.

“During the SAL we were extremely good, in terms of confidence, playstyle inside the game, we topped the standings in both stages, so I don’t think there was a negative moment.”

“During the year we just kept playing the game, especially FPL because in Brazil it is very good, it helps with consistency in the tournaments, and all days we would scrim, giving our best,” he added.

Unfortunately for the Brazilians, their consistency, which is worth mentioning, took a nosedive at the BLAST R6 Major Munich. The first day of action saw the Black Panthers losing to Dplus KIA and Shopify Rebellion, which clearly affected the players. “(In Munich) the first day was horrible, it was a day to forget,” he said.

Although the Brazilians ended up surviving the Swiss Stage, they reached the playoffs as the worst team to ever do so, with a Buchholz difference of -10. Finally, the Brazilians were knocked out of the tournament in their first match on stage.

Back in their home region, FURIA clean swept the Upper Bracket of the South America League 2025 Regional Finals after back-to-back 2-0 victories against Ninjas in Pyjamas and w7m esports—but that was followed by a 1-2 defeat against FaZe Clan.

Overall, in Year 10, the Black Panthers have generated almost USD$500,000 in prize pool earnings—and that doesn’t include the team’s USD$240,000 for finishing in third place at the Six Invitational 2025. Many teams would wish to generate so much in just one year of action, but these players are three-time international champions. They want more.

The Six Invitational 2026 is the team’s best competition. Before the arrivals of FelipoX and Felipe “nade” Ferreira, the team’s core reached the Six Invitational 2023 grand final. One year later, the Bulls lifted the hammer, and, in 2025, they finished in third place. In fact, before joining the squad, FelipoX had collected back-to-back Top 4 finishes at the Six Invitational with MIBR. Historically, these players are great in Rainbow Six Siege’s biggest stage.

“My roster plays really well because the tournament is longer, we play more matches than in other tournaments,” Jv92 explained.

However, changes could happen if the results in Paris aren’t good. “If the result isn’t good we could make changes in the roster,” he added. “In the last Six Invitational I think we didn’t have this mindset to change the roster, we didn’t qualify for Montreal but Boston was very good for us, we played really well.”

Despite what could happen in the near future, Jv92 is hopeful of a good performance in Paris. After all, they are a well-proven force. “I played three Six Invitationals and I always finished Top 3… so the fans can wait for a good championship from us,” he concluded.