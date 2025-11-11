FURIA qualify for Six Invitational 2026

FURIA have qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 following today's results at the BLAST R6 Major Munich. The Brazilians have become the first side to do so but could improve their position in the competition by winning the BLAST R6 Major Munich or South America's upcoming Regional Finals.

The Black Panthers have been extremely consistent throughout the season. Their back-to-back stage wins meant they secured 600 SI Points exclusively through their region performances. Now, the team currently lead the Global Standings with 950 SI Points, as qualifying for Munich's playoffs and South America's Regional Finals added 350 points to their respective tallies.

Other teams could follow FURIA's steps in the upcoming days. At the moment, the teams that are more likely to do so are Team Falcons, G2 Esports, and M80, who have 800, 700, and 650 SI Points, respectively.

