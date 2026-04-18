FURIA qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City

FURIA have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after a 2-0 victory against Fluxo W7M. The Black Panthers secured the win after back-to-back 7-5 wins on Fortress and Kafe Dostoyevsky. This is FURIA's first international qualification since they parted ways with the current Team Liquid Alienware core.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.19, Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias was the best player for FURIA. However, the best player of the series was Luccas "Paluh" Molina, who finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.40 and two 1v3 clutches to his name.

Shortly after, FURIA secured South America's first seed at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City following a one-sided 2-0 win against Ninjas in Pyjamas, who had previously beaten Team Liquid Alienware. On April 19, the Blue Cavalry will have to face FaZe Clan for a chance to play in Salt Lake City next month. The loser won't attend the first international event of the season. Meanwhile, Fluxo W7M will play against LOS.