FURIA qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich playoffs after one-sided win over w7m esports

FURIA have qualified for the playoffs of the BLAST R6 Major Munich after a one-sided victory against w7m esports. Before today's match, the Black Panthers' record against the Bulls was perfect with seven wins and zero defeats since March 2024. Therefore, today's win is their eighth victory over their Brazilian fellows.

The series against the Bulls included back-to-back 7-3 and 7-2 defeats on Lair and Skyscraper. The Six Invitational 2024 champions completely ran over their former home. This result means FURIA's players are still in the race to become three-time BLAST R6 Major champions. It also means that the current trophy-holders w7m esports won't be able to win it again.

FURIA's Felipe "nade" Ferreira was the best player of the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.60. The Brazilian did absolutely everything on the server, from planting the defuser, to getting kills and securing two clutches for his team. Other important individual displays that are worth mentioning are Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia and Gabriel "HerdsZ" Herdina's, who finished the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1.45 and 1.38, respectively.

It's also worth to highlight that FURIA are the first team ever to qualify for the playoffs of a BLAST R6 Major after finishing the Swiss Stage with a two-digit negative buccholz. The Black Panthers have qualified for the Munich playoffs with a buccholz of -10, the lowest ever recorded in any Major. Before this edition, the worst had been Wolves Esports' -7 from the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

