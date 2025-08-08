FURIA Esports vs. G2 Esports Preview: Everything you need to know

FURIA Esports and G2 Esports will meet in the first semifinal of the Siege X Esports World Cup. The winner of today's match will claim at least second place in the Saudi Arabian competition, which grants USD$350,000 and 750 EWC Points — which would boost the winner's chances of finishing inside the EWC 2025 Club Championship standings. In other words, at this point, we aren't just talking of glory; these are life-changing figures.

Both teams have produced some great runs this season, as the two lineups won the first split in their respective top flight. However, the Black Panthers have been extremely consistent throughout the last three years, winning multiple international championships and finishing in third place at the Six Invitational 2025.

Meanwhile, G2 Esports come from a shaky season with plenty of player and staff changes. The team seemed to finally get back on track following the signing of the 18-year-old Zach "Stompn" Lamb and restoring Karl "Alem4o" Zarth as the team's IGL.

G2 Esports has already won in Riyadh

G2 Esports' growth since the preseason transfer window has been remarkable. During the 2024 season, the samurai struggled with communication issues that deeply affected the team's progression. The team's performance in RE:L0:AD was worrying, which clearly indicated that the lineup hadn't found a solution yet.

Who would have thought an 18-year-old rookie from Dallas would be the solution. The decision to part ways with the team's support Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen to add a skilled, former XBOX content creator from the United States wasn't well-welcomed initially; however, the results have put any kind of criticism down. All of a sudden, G2 Esports looked extremely connected. The team had rediscovered their hunger for success.

Regardless of the upgrade the team has recently experienced, G2 Esports' new project is still in its early stages and a victory against FURIA Esports today would be a big upset. This doesn't mean the samurai stand no chance; they have already beaten the Six Invitational 2025 champions FaZe Clan, so, why couldn't they do the same against the RE:L0:AD champions?

Two wins away from calling a trophy bingo

FURIA Esports' roster is one win away from having won absolutely everything that's out there. Under w7m esports, the Brazilians won back-to-back BLAST R6 Major editions and the Six Invitational 2024. Recently, with FURIA Esports, they won RE:L0:AD and the South America League 2025 Stage 1. Last year, they won the Super Copa do Brasil. Winning in Riyadh would be closing a circle that nobody else has completed.

How both teams head to today's game

Ahead of today's match, Roberto "Loira" Camargo has been the best player across both lineups with a SiegeGG rating of 1.24. With a K-D of 69-49 (+20) and an entry balance of 13-7 (+6), the Brazilian has been the most aggressive player in G2 Esports while maining Twitch and Smoke. He has also been extremely important due his clutching potential, winning three 1vX for the samurai.

In second we find Stompn, who's doing incredibly well considering this is his first international performance. The American currently averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.16 and has the highest KOST of the team. Both Loira and Stompn have been G2 Esports' most in-form players; if they manage to keep their momentum, they will surely cause FURIA Esports some issues.

Logically, it's also worth mentioning the work by Jack "Doki" Robertson, Karl "Alem4o" Zarth, and Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas. Alongside Loira and Stompn, they have known to adapt themselves really well to their oppositions, with the Six Mexico Major champion being the best example — especially against Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Surprisingly enough, FURIA Esports' best two players have been Felipe "nade" Ferreira and Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia, averaging SiegeGG ratings of 1.11 and 1.02, respectively.

The Panthers' two most aggressive players, Diego "Kheyze" Zanello and Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina, have been alright at their entry duties with a combined entry balance of 30-25 (+5). However, remarkably, their combined K-D is negative as they currently have a combined K-D of 127-141 (-14). This is the first time that happens since the Brazilians joined FURIA Esports and an example of Kheyze and HerdsZ having yet to have an explosive performance this season in Riyadh.

Head to head record

Today's match will be the first time since the Six Invitational 2021 that both FURIA Esports and G2 Esports clash in the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene. However, G2 Esports' Alem4o and Doki and the former w7m esports' core of João "Jv92" Gomes, HerdsZ, Kheyze, Igor "igoorctg" Santos, and Felipe "Abreu" Silva have clashed six times since May 2022. The record includes the following results:

Six Charlotte Major: G2 Esports 6-8 w7m esports

Six Charlotte Major: G2 Esports 4-7 w7m esports

Six Invitational 2023 Group Stage: w7m esports 2-1 G2 Esports

2-1 G2 Esports Six Invitational 2023 Grand Final: w7m esports 1-3 G2 Esports

BLAST R6 Major Atlanta: G2 Esports 0-2 w7m esports

Six Invitational 2024: w7m esports 2-0 G2 Esports

In other words, G2 Esports have never beaten FURIA Esports' current roster, with their only games against them being two 0-2 defeats. The only match G2 Esports won against the Bulls was the Six Invitational 2023 Grand Final. What a timing.

