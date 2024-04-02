FURIA Esports vs. FaZe Clan Preview: Six Invitational 2024 grand final rematch, Ferreira brothers meet again

The Six Invitational 2024 was Rainbow Six Siege's best esports competition to date and will probably stay like this for a long time. With unmatched energy and unique storylines, the event held in São Paulo, Brazil, was the most-watched Siege event ever.

On Feb. 25, FaZe Clan and w7m esports met in the tournament's grand final. In front of slightly over 9,000 fans, the Bulls won their third back-to-back international event after coming back from a five-round deficit in the final map of the series.

One month later, both rosters are meeting again in an official Rainbow Six Siege match. Here's everything you need to know about the game between FaZe Clan and FURIA Esports.

Brief look at the standings

Both FaZe Clan and FURIA Esports head to the sixth match day of the season in first and sixth place, respectively.

FaZe Clan are yet to lose a match this season after starting Year 9 with four regulation victories and one overtime win. Meanwhile, FURIA Esports' start to the season has been rough, with two regulation wins, one overtime victory, and two regulation defeats.

Six Invitational 2024 rematch under new skin

From Bulls to Panthers, the current Six Invitational 2024 champions changed their skin following the conclusion of their game against FaZe Clan. The announcement didn't come as a surprise as the eventual world champions unveiled the date of their departure from w7m esports a couple of days before the start of the Six Invitational 2024.

Later today, both rosters will meet for the first time since the Six Invitational 2024 grand final. Therefore, it will be the first time FURIA Esports and FaZe Clan clash in a Rainbow Six Siege match since Oct. 2022.

Historically, FaZe Clan dominates the record against FURIA Esports as they have won eleven out of the fourteen regional matches played between both sides. However, for obvious reasons, we should focus on the record between FaZe Clan and w7m esports' roster during Years 7 and 8, which included the following results:

Brasileirão 2022 Stage 1: FaZe Clan 3-7 w7m esports

Brasileirão 2022 Stage 2: w7m esports 4-7 FaZe Clan

Copa Elite Six Season 2022 Stage 2 Grand Final: FaZe Clan 2-1 w7m esports

2-1 w7m esports Six Berlin Major 2022 Semifinals: w7m esports 0-2 FaZe Clan

Brasileirão 2022 Stage 3: w7m esports 6-8 FaZe Clan

Brazil League 2023 Stage 1 Semifinals: w7m esports 1-2 FaZe Clan

Brazil League 2023 Stage 2 Grand Final: w7m esports 1-2 FaZe Clan

Six Invitational 2024 Grand Final: FaZe Clan 2-3 w7m esports

With six out of a possible eight wins against the former w7m esports core, the record tells us that FaZe Clan should be the favorites to win today. The former Bulls' only defeat against FaZe Clan in Brazil came on Mar. 2022, over two years ago.

The Ferreira brothers meet again

Another storyline to watch today is the one between Thiago "Handy" Ferreira and Felipe "nade" Ferriera, as the brothers will meet again in today's clash.

Both players stole the show at the Six Invitational 2024 grand final as they clashed in the tournament's final match. Back then, nade took the win alongside the rest of his teammates in w7m esports.

Moreover, today's match will be the first time where Handy meets with his former organization FURIA Esports. The Brazilian had to part ways with the Black Panthers after the brand decided to step away from Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene shortly after the team's defeat against LOS at the LATAM Six Invitational 2023 Closed Qualifiers.