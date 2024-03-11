FURIA Esports sign former w7m esports roster

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

FURIA Esports have announced the organization's return to Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene after picking up w7m esports' former roster. The Bulls were by far the best team in Year 8 as they won the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, and the Six Invitational 2024.

Before the start of the Six Invitational 2024, w7m esports and the players would part ways following the conclusion of the competition played in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Fortunately for both parties, the Last Dance had a happy ending as the Bulls were crowned as world champions following a narrow 3-2 victory over FaZe Clan.

FURIA Esports first joined the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene in Feb. 2020 and qualified for multiple international competitions, including the Six Mexico Major, the Six Sweden Major, the Six Charlotte Major, and the Six Berlin Major. Additionally, the Brazilians also competed at the Six Invitational 2021 and the Six Invitational 2022.

Unfortunately, after missing out on the Six Jönköping Major and the Six Invitational 2023, the Black Panthers decided to exit Siege's competitive scene. One year later, FURIA Esports are back after picking up the current world champions.

Here's how FURIA Esports' Rainbow Six Siege team will look heading to the start of Year 9:

#flag@20:br Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina

#flag@20:br Diego "Kheyze" Zanello

#flag@20:br Joao "Jv92" Vitor

#flag@20:br Felipe "nade" Ferreira

#flag@20:br Felipe "FelipoX" De Lucia

#flag@20:br Igor "Igoorctg" dos Santos (Head Coach)

#flag@20:br Felipe "Abreu" da Silva (Coach)

#flag@20:br Vitor "vittzzz" Ruiz (Analyst)