FURIA Esports qualify for BLAST R6 Major Manchester playoffs

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

FURIA Esports have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after defeating Bleed Esports on Chalet (7-1) and Consulate (8-7). With this result, the Brazilians join Team Secret in the playoffs as both teams will end up topping the standings with three wins each.

The Six Invitational 2024 champions went berserk on Chalet as the Panthers secured five of their six initial defenses, including a Felipe "nade" Ferreira 1v1 clutch.

Although Chalet was one-sided, Consulate was just the opposite. The Brazilians quickly secured a four-round lead after the first five rounds of the map. Fortunately for Bleed Esports, Patrick "MentalistC" Fan's 1v1 clutch before swapping sides and Taylor "Terdsta" Ching's 1v2 clutch in the Asian's first defense saw the red and black roster shortening the distance to just one round.

Shortly after, when FURIA Esports seemed to be on the verge of closing the series, Bleed Esports not only managed to force overtime but also got ahead on the scoreboard after three successful defenses. However, the Brazilians quickly got the momentum back and confirmed the win with back-to-back round wins.

Tomorrow, Bleed Esports will have another shot at clinching a BLAST R6 Major Manchester Playoff spot as the Asia League 2024 Stage 1 champions only need one victory to reach Phase 3.