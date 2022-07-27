FURIA Esports qualify for Berlin Major to maintain international event streak

Banner image: Ubisoft / @itsmeERROR

Despite struggling against Team Cruelty on the first day of the Copa Elite Six, FURIA Esports have qualified for the Berlin Major after defeating Six Karma.

Following DarkZero Esports’ fifth place in the North American League, the Brazilians are, alongside Team BDS, the only one to have played in all five international competitions since they returned in May 2021.

With the Frenchmen currently in sixth in the European League, FURIA Esports could soon be alone on that list.

FURIA headed into the second stage of the Brasileirao with just one change; former Ninjas in Pyjamas player Julio “JULIO” Giacomelli was signed as the team’s coach after Marlon “Twister” Mello’s departure.

Statistically, Diogo “Fntzy” Lima was FURIA’s best player in the Brasileirao. However, the young entry fragger struggled to find his best form against Team Cruelty, against whom the team conceded Chalet in overtime.

Despite suffering against the Six Karma, FURIA Esports got the job done. A 7-4 on Chalet was followed by an 8-6 victory on Oregon.

Now, FURIA Esports aim to survive a Six Major group stage for the first time since the Mexico Major, where they lost to Team BDS after two overtime maps.

Catch the Berlin Major from Aug. 15 to 21 and read up on everything you need to know about the event.