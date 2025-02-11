FURIA Esports and Team BDS qualify for Six Invitational 2025 Upper Bracket Final

FURIA Esports and Team BDS have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 Upper Bracket Final after taking down RazaH Company and Spacestation Gaming, respectively.

Match stats: FURIA Esports 2-0 RazaH Company

The current world champions became the first team to secure a spot in the final round of the upper bracket after a one-sided performance against their fellows RazaH Company.

Starting on FURIA Esports' map pick, Border, the Black Panthers quickly took the lead after back-to-back 1v2 clutches by Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia and João "Jv92" Vitor. Eventually, the first half of the map finished with a FURIA Esports two-round lead.

Surprisingly enough, RazaH Company surprised everyone with three consecutive defenses, which temporarily put them ahead. However, the world champions managed to close out the map with three back-to-back attacking rounds.

Shortly after, a 5-1 defensive half on Bank saw FURIA Esports taking a rock-solid lead that RazaH Company couldn't cut down. Eventually, the Black Panthers secured a 7-3 win to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 Upper Bracket Finals.

Match stats: Team BDS 2-1 Spacestation Gaming

Last but not least, Team BDS joined the Brazilians with a 2-1 win against Spacestation Gaming. After the Americans secured a 7-4 win on Border, the French-majority roster pushed the series to map three after a 7-4 win on Bank.

Finally, Team BDS locked the last spot at the Six Invitational 2025 Upper Bracket Final after a 7-1 win on Nighthaven Labs.

With this result, the European esports organization has secured its best placement at the Six Invitational since February 2020, when they finished in fourth place.

Meanwhile, FURIA Esports' win today means the team is one win away from qualifying for the roster's second consecutive Six Invitational grand final. Lastly, the players Gustavo "HersdZ" Herdina, Jv92, and Kheyze, are one win away from their third Six Invitational grand final.