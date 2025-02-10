FURIA Esports and RazaH Company qualify for Six Invitational 2025 Finals

FURIA Esports and RazaH Company have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 Finals after victories over DarkZero Esports and Virtus.pro, respectively.

Both matches have been complete opposites as, while FURIA Esports only conceded three rounds against the North American-majority roster, RazaH Company played three back-to-back overtimes to take down the Russian squad.

Match stats: FURIA Esports 2-0 DarkZero Esports

The current world champions had no problems to defeat DarkZero Esports as they started the series with a 7-1 win on Chalet, which was followed by a 7-3 win on Border. However, despite the final result, it's worth mentioning that four of FURIA Esports' rounds were clutches; two from Felipe "nade" Ferreira, one from Diego "Kheyze" Zanello, and another one from Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia.

Curiously enough, the three Brazilians were FURIA Esports' best players of the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1.54, 1.45, and 1.35, respectively. Meanwhile, Jason "Beaulo" Doty was DarkZero Esports' best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.17.

Match stats: RazaH Company 2-1 Virtus.pro

Last but not least, RazaH Company joined FURIA Esports in the Upper Bracket Semifinals after defeating Virtus.pro. Before the match, the Brazilians had defeated Shopify Rebellion in a series that included a RazaH Company maximum overtime win on Bank.

Against the Russians, the Brazilians had an underwhelming start with a 6-8 defeat on their map pick, Consulate. However, they could force the third map, Chalet, after an 8-6 win. Finally, after an outstanding comeback, the Brazilians pushed the Bears to the Lower Bracket with a maximum overtime victory.

All in all, the Brazilians produced a composed and consistent performance. An example of that is the consistency in the players' SiegeGG rating, as all of them are between 1.16 and 0.97. Meanwhile, Danila "dan" Dontsov's 1.45 and K-D of 50-27 (+23) stand out in Virtus.pro's lineup, as the rest of players finished the series with negative ratings — with Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov clearly struggling as he finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 0.71 and a K-D of 18-32 (-14).

Following these results, FURIA Esports and RazaH Company will clash on February 11 to see what team moves to the Upper Bracket Final. Meanwhile, DarkZero Esports will play tomorrow against the winner of the series between w7m esports and Team Falcons, while Virtus.pro will play against the winner of the series between FaZe Clan and Team Liquid.

