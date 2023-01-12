Former w7m esports IGL GdNN1 signs for Magic Squad

Image: Ubisoft/Michal Konkol

Brazilian Série B champions Magic Squad have announced the signing of former w7m esports support and IGL Gleidson "GdNN1" Nunes. He join the roster after the departure of Victor "VITAKING" Augusto, who is reportedly joining FaZe Clan in place of Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol.

GdNN1 parted ways with w7m esports after a semi-final finish at the Six Berlin Major. His departure shocked the community, as he was seen to be a crucial piece of the team that broke Brasileirão records with 24 and 22 points -- the highest and second-highest point totals in one stage.

However, w7m's plans for the third stage didn't include GdNN1. Former Six Invitational champion Julio "JULIO" Giacomelli replaced the team's IGL, leaving GdNN1 with no team for the final split of the season despite his achievements.

Magic Squad will thus be GdNN1's last chance of qualifying for the Six Invitational 2023. He joins former INTZ and Black Dragons player Victor "Hornetao" Lopes, former Escolinha do bubu duo João "Florio" Vitor and Gabriel "Hatesz" Kobuszewski, and Victor "Hashasky" Kubota.

All together, Magic Squad will try to win the LATAM SI 2023 Closed Qualifier. To accomplish that goal, the team have to do some magic first by defeating Six Karma on Friday, the winner of the LOS oNe and Maycam Evolve match on Saturday, and potentially FURIA Esports on Sunday.