Former Nora-Rengo star Papilia calls time on Rainbow Six Siege playing career

Former Nora-Rengo star player Toya "Papilia" Miyazawa today called time on his playing career in professional Rainbow Six Siege citing a decline in his "driving force" and "enjoyment of playing Siege".

This comes shortly after his current team, REJECT, announced its decision to let the contracts of all its Rainbow Six players and staff lapse as reported by SiegeGG on Nov. 30.

In a TwitLonger, Papilia stated that he had become unhappy playing Rainbow Six Siege competitively and had already been pondering retirement during his time as a Lag Gaming player. However, he put the decision off after a tryout offer from REJECT.

The thoughts of retirement surfaced after multiple failures to return to the Six Invitational stage after a career-high finish for any APAC player at the semi-finals in 2019. While he was open to a final opportunity with REJECT and took it in Nov. 2022, their relegation from the Japan League cut any future hopes short and led to the organization dropping its entire Rainbow Six team.

While Papilia stated that he is "tired" of competing, he indicated that he would be open to future coaching or casting opportunities, with the latter having had come to him even during his time as a player.

His resume in that field is short, but features the Japan League 2021 and the Japan Championship 2020 Finals.

As a player, however, he attended five tier-one international events, including two Six Invitationals, one Six Major, and two ESL Pro League Finals. He was also in attendance at the OGA PIT Minor in 2019.