Former Fnatic star Lusty retires from competitive Rainbow Six

Former Fnatic player Jason "Lusty" Chen today announced his retirement from competitive Rainbow Six Siege. The decision comes after Fnatic parted ways with its Australian roster and signed the former GUTS Gaming players in order to secure its long-awaited move to Japan.

Lusty had been a long-time member of Fnatic, having joined the team under the Mindfreak banner in Sep. 2017. With the team, he attended three ESL Pro League Finals and three Six Invitationals.

Lusty was also part of the squads that pulled off the upsets over Team Liquid at SI 2018 and Evil Geniuses in Season 8, as well the team that beat both Team Empire and G2 Esports at SI 2020.

The Australian cited the instability of a professional career in esports as a key reason for his retirement, and stated that he is "tired of it after four years". He also announced his re-enrolment in university and announced plans to return to streaming more.