Fnatic sign Wizard

Fnatic have announced the signing of Wizard to complete the team's Rainbow Six Siege roster ahead of the start of the 2025 season. The Brit has been signed to replace Jarkko "Jaksu" Rajala, who was benched shortly after the conclusion of RE:L0:AD.

As Fnatic mentioned in the player's presentation, Wizard is seen as one of the most exciting talents in the Europe and MENA region. The now Fnatic player competed in the Challenger Series 2025 under the orgless mix Good Intentions, which also included Crex, who was recently announced as a Wolves Esports player.

While playing for Good Intentions in the Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025, the Brit averaged the highest SiegeGG rating in the competition (1.23) after 16 maps. Additionally, he finished with the second-highest K-D in the competition, only behind WYLDE's Alejandro "Sneak" García, the highest entry balance and the highest KPR — while averaging a SRV of 37.

Wizard will make his debut for Fnatic on June 16, 2025, as the first playday of the Europe and MENA League 2025 is expected to begin at 6 PM CEST.

