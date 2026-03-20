Fnatic reveal roster for Rainbow Six Siege's Year 11

Fnatic have unveiled the team's new lineup that will represent the orange and black brand in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 11. The European powerhouse's project will be once again led by Tristan "Saethus" Savage, who has been Fnatic's head coach for two years now.

Fnatic's lineup includes three of the players that competed for the team in Year 10, including Tom "Deapek" Pieksma, Antonio "CroqSon" Velázquez, and Samuel "Wizard" Morgan. This season, the roster will also include Wolves Esports' former player Jimmy "DEADSHT" Vojtasik and former Pannuhuone player Hauva.

Additionally, Fnatic's staff will also include Gabriel "W0LFz" Fausto as he will help Saethus as the team's assistant coach. The Brazilian's most recent experiences are working for Elevate's women roster and helping Team Secret during the Six Invitational 2026.

Fnatic's new roster is an attempt to bring the brand to the top of Europe and MENA's Rainbow Six Siege. The team's last international appearance was in RE:L0:AD, which was a tournament exclusive to R6 Share Partner teams. Before that, Fnatic's last international appearance was at the Six Invitational 2020 back when the team played in Oceania with an Australian roster. The one-million dollar question now is, can the team bring Fnatic back to international heights?