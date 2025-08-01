Fnatic part ways with Gruby

Fnatic have unveiled the team's decision to part ways with Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak. The Polish player had joined Fnatic on March 5, 2025, and has now been dropped from the squad after playing for the orange roster in the Malta Cyber Series: VIII, RE:L0:AD, the Belgium Masters 2025, and the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1.

Before joining Fnatic, Gruby had been part of Team Secret for almost two years, where he played at multiple international championships, including the Six Invitational 2023, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, and the Six Invitational 2025.

The decision to part ways with Gruby means that Fnatic have now dropped their two signings for the 2025 season, as Jarkko "Jaksu" Rajala is currently benched. As of now, the roster hasn't unveiled if the Finn will replace the Polish player, or if the team will make a new addition.

It's fair to say Fnatic's performances since joining Europe's top flight have been concerning. The team's only international competition so far since moving their Rainbow Six Siege operations from Japan was RE:L0:AD, and that was because the tournament only included R6 Share 2025 Partnered organizations. Looking at the team's regional performances, the orange roster have collected eight wins and nineteen defeats in Europe's top flight.

With the transfer window officially starting on August 11 and ending on August 17, we don't expect Fnatic to unveil any changes until later this month. We will report any roster moves as soon as Fnatic makes them official.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.