Fnatic's chances of qualifying for Six Invitational 2025 officially over after defeats against Into The Breach and G2 Esports

Fnatic is officially out of the Six Invitational 2025 race after the orange roster's back-to-back 1-2 defeats against Into The Breach and G2 Esports.

The team's run at the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Closed Qualifier got off to a good start as they ran over the BLAST R6 Major Manchester-bound Geekay Esports with 7-0, 7-4 wins on Consulate and Bank.

However, Fnatic couldn't get the right results in the team's upcoming two games. Against Into The Breach, Fnatic's initial 7-4 win on Lair was followed by an overtime defeat on Chalet. Eventually, Into The Breach won the series after a 3-7 win on Border.

After falling to the lower bracket, Fnatic was confirmed to face G2 Esports following the Berlin powerhouse's victory against ROC Esports. Once again, an inital Fnatic win was followed by a tight result on map two. Finally, G2 Esports took down the orange roster after a one-sided win on Border.

Following today's results, we now know that the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals will include MACKO Esports, Into The Breach, G2 Esports, and Asparaguus. The four teams remaining will play for seeding in tomorrow's games.

