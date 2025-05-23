Fnatic bench Jaksu

Fnatic have announced the team's decision to part ways with Jarkko "Jaksu" Rajala following the conclusion of Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever competition, RE:L0:AD. The Finn had joined the orange roster in March 11 alongside the former Team Secret player Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak.

Since his arrival in Fnatic, Jaksu represented the orange roster in Malta and Brazil. His first experience as a Fnatic player was at the Malta Cyber Series: VIII, which saw the European mix finishing in second place after a 2-3 defeat against ENCE.

Finally, Jaksu was part of Fnatic's team in RE:L0:AD. Overall, the Finn was the best-rated player in the competition as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.28. However, keep in mind that Fnatic didn't make it out of the group stage, which means his rating only includes four maps.

Looking at each one of his performances in RE:L0:AD, Jaksu registered a SiegeGG rating of 1.06 against DarkZero Esports, 1.88 against SCARZ, 1.38 against LOUD, and 0.96 against FaZe Clan. All in all, the Finn was the only player in the team with a positive SiegeGG rating in RE:L0:AD alongside his teammate Leonardo "Sarks" Sarchi.

Despite what stats may say about the player's performance in his first-ever international competition, Fnatic's coach Tristan "Saethus" Savage admitted on his personal X account that the change "wasn't taken lightly" and that "it was important to listen to the players on this one and stick to what the team vision is for 2025 and beyond."