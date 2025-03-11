Fnatic announce the signings of Gruby and Jaksu

Fnatic have announced the signings of Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak and Jaksu to complete the team's Rainbow Six Siege lineup for the 2025 season. The players have joined the roster to replace Callum "Azzr" Aitchison and Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz.

The Polish player had been part of Team Secret since September 2022 and played in two Six Invitational and two BLAST R6 Major editions. However, Team Secret decided to part ways with him and Jake "Virtue" Grannan after the squad got knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Jaksu comes from Europe's second tier. Despite not having made his professional debut yet, the Finn joined WYLDE in December 2024 where he only played two Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Open Qualifier matches.

Fnatic's new Rainbow Six Siege roster will make its official debut in the Malta Cyber Series: VIII, which will kick off on March 14. The team's first game in the competition will be against MACKO Esports, who recently won the T2 Grand Finals Europe 2025.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, the future of Rainbow Six Siege, and the transfer window, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.