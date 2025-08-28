Fnatic and LeonGids part ways

Fnatic have revealed Leon "LeonGids" Giddens' departure nine months after the orange organization announced the decision to bench the Six Berlin Major champion.

According to the British player in a post on his personal X account, he "decided it was just best if I parted ways with Fnatic." He also revealed that he hasn't made up his mind regarding his future in the scene, but he's going to take time to "figure out my life and what I wanna do after Siege."

LeonGids has played for multiple European powerhouses including Team Secret, Rogue, KOI, and Fnatic. Internationally, the British player won three championships, including the DreamHack Valencia 2018, the Allied Esports Vegas Minor 2019, and the Six Berlin Major. He also reached the semifinals at the Six Paris Major, the Six Raleigh Major, and the Six Sweden Major, as well as collecting a Top 6 finish at the Six Invitational 2023.

With LeonGids' departure from Fnatic, the orange roster now has got just one benched player as Jarkko "Jaksu" Rajala's future is still yet to be unveiled. The Finn was benched in May 2025 and following the arrival of Antonio "CroqSon" Vázquez earlier this month, his return to the starting squad doesn't seem likely.

