Fluxo and w7m esports merge to create Fluxo W7M

In November 2024, Ubisoft unveiled 18 of the 20 teams that would shape the R6 Share 2025 Program. Back then, a lot of watchers were surprised to see Ubisoft choosing Fluxo over the Six Invitational champions Ninjas in Pyjamas and w7m esports. Eventually, the Bulls replaced Fluxo after acquiring their spot in Rainbow Six skin program.

In January 2025, Fluxo and w7m esports' relationship got slightly larger as both esports organisations teamed up in South America's League of Legends top flight, the LTA South 2025. Now, the Bulls relationship with Fluxo has got even tighter as both esports organisations have reached an agreement to fuse their operations. As a result, the team will be called Fluxo W7M.

Fluxo is one of Brazil's most known esports brands. Similar to LOS and LOUD, Fluxo is an esports team created by content creators. Their influence in the region is wide, with teams in Counter Strike 2, Free Fire, and League of Legends. As their operations have merged, the branding of w7m esports will also change—meaning we will see Fluxo W7M at the Six Invitational 2026.

Eudson "EudinhoF" Bezerra, former w7m esports' Rainbow Six Siege manager and until today the Bulls' CEO, has taken over as Fluxo W7M's CEO, according to his post on his personal X account.

