Five Fears became the first North American team to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after a 2-0 victory against orgless mix 1 of 30. The team first secured a maximum overtime win on Clubhouse, which was followed by a 7-5 win on Border.

Shortly after the team's first victory of the day, the Americans became North America League 2026 Kickoff champions after taking down Wildcard in the grand final. Therefore, Five Fears secured North America's top seed in Salt Lake City and currently have the same number of SI Points (590) than FURIA and G2 Esports.

Five Fears are the only side to qualify for Salt Lake City after producing an unbeaten run of maps. The team went 4-0-0-0 in the group stage before back-to-back 2-0 victories in the playoffs.

Five Fears will make their international debut in Salt Lake City. The roster only includes two players with previous international appearances, these being Roman "Forrest" Breaux and Nick "Snake" Janis. The first has played for Astralis, Oxygen Esports, and Spacestation, whilst the latter played for TSM.