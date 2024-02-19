FaZe Clan send G2 Esports to Six Invitational 2024 Lower Bracket

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

FaZe Clan qualified for the Upper Bracket semifinals after defeating the current Six Invitational champions G2 Esports. The Brazilians won the series despite an initial maximum overtime defeat on Kafe. After winning on G2 Esports' pick (Border, 7-3) the Brazilians qualified for the Upper Bracket semifinals following the roster's win on Nighthaven Labs.

Thiago "Handy" Ferreira was FaZe Clan's best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.22. However, it's also worth noting Lukas "soulz1" Schinke and Jaime "Cyber" Ramos' job as entries, with the duo getting a combined entry balance of 18-3 (+15) against G2 Esports.

FaZe Clan's next match will be against Soniqs. No matter what happens in that game, the Brazilians have already secured at least one match in front of their home crowd.