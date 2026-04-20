FaZe Clan qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City

FaZe Clan have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after taking down Team Liquid Alienware. The Blue Cavalry had the better start as they secured an early 7-4 win on Fortress. However, the world champions bounced back with 7-4 and 7-2 wins on Clubhouse and Lair, respectively.

FaZe Clan's best player was Victor "VITAKING" Augusto with a SiegeGG rating of 1.42. He was closely followed by Lucas "soulz" Romero and Thiago "Handy" Ferreira, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.29 and 1.21, respectively. It's worth mentioning that VITAKING and soulz secured three clutches each.

Later on, FaZe Clan secured South America's third seed at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after a one-sided win against LOS, including two 7-4 wins on Nighthaven Labs and Chalet.

The results in South America's Kickoff mean that Team Liquid Alienware won't be at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. The region will be represented by top-seed FURIA, Ninjas in Pyjamas, FaZe Clan, and LOS.