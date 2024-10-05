FaZe Clan qualify for BLAST R6 Major Montreal following one-sided series against w7m esports

FaZe Clan have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after a one-sided victory against w7m esports, including 7-3 and 7-2 wins on Consulate and Lair, respectively.

Despite the final result, the Bulls had a great start to the series as they won three of the first rounds played on Consulate. However, FaZe Clan took control of the game after a Lucas "soulz1" Schinke 1v3 clutch on round five. After that, the Brazilians felt unstoppable on the server as they won their remaining attack and four defenses.

FaZe Clan's momentum kept going on Lair as the Brazilians won their first five defenses on Deimos' map, including a 1v1 clutch by Victor "VITAKING" Augusto and a 1v4 clutch by Eduardo "KDS" Chiste. Although the Bulls shortened the distance to three rounds, FaZe Clan closed out the game shortly as they won the team's next two attacks.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.42, Thiago "Handyy" Ferreira was FaZe Clan's highest-rated player. He was closely followed by KDS and soulz1 with SiegeGG ratings of 1.32 and 1.29, respectively.

Meanwhile, João "Dotz" Miranda was w7m esports' best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.09. Unfortunately for his team, the rest of the Bulls finished with negative ratings. It's also worth mentioning that, despite getting nine entry kills, w7m esports could only win five rounds.

Following today's game, FaZe Clan have already secured a spot at the Swiss Stage of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. Additionally, with 420 SI Points, the Brazilians are close to clinching a Six Invitational 2025 spot.

Tomorrow, w7m esports will have a second chance to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal as the Bulls will play against FURIA Esports, who lost against Team Liquid earlier today.