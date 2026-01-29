Everything we know about the Rainbow Six Siege X and Metal Gear Solid collaboration

Primary Subject : Rainbow Six Siege X and Metal Gear Solid collaboration

: Rainbow Six Siege X and Metal Gear Solid collaboration Key Update : Ubisoft and Metal Gear Solid are collaborating ahead of Year 11 Season 1

: Ubisoft and Metal Gear Solid are collaborating ahead of Year 11 Season 1 Status : Confirmed

: Confirmed Last Verified : January 29, 2026

: January 29, 2026 Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 11 Season 1 is expected to be a collaboration between Ubisoft's FPS and Metal Gear Solid, with next season's operator likely being Snake.

Ubisoft certainly didn't start 2026 on the right track. With thousands of layoffs planned as part of the company's major organizational and operational changes, it's difficult to be positive about the mid and long future. However, Rainbow Six Siege X fans have found some hope with this week's teasers.

On January 29, some players and content creators reported the existence of red and purple black ices. For some context, the black ice is one of the game's most popular skins and it has always been blue. Therefore, seeing a chance in the color of some black ices has been a massive surprise. Now, some people believe these red and purple black ices will be released in Year 11.

If that wasn't enough, Ubisoft released another teaser on the same day—and this one made the community go crazy: Rainbow Six Siege X and Metal Gear Solid are collaborating in Year 11 Season 1. What's special of this collaboration is that it won't only be about a bunch of cosmetics; we're talking of an event of even the whole initial season of Year 11.

What do we know about the Rainbow Six Siege X and Metal Gear Solid collaboration?

Rainbow Six Siege X and Metal Gear Solid are collaborating. Although it hasn't been confirmed explicitly, the teaser launched on January 29 makes it pretty obvious.

In the teaser, fans can see Sam Fisher (Zero) launching a message which is portrayed in the classic Metal Gear Solid radio system. This is already an easy visual way to confirm the collaboration.

The message says: "Our window is closing. We only get one shot at this."

Then, a red smoke cloud shows up as it covers a mysterious figure holding a weapon that isn't part of Ubisoft's FPS... yet. Right now, we can't know who that person is, but everything points at Solid Snake. In other words, it's believed that Rainbow Six Siege X's next attacker will be Solid Snake.

More is expected to be uncovered in the Year 11 Season 1 reveal, which will take place on February 15, 2026.