FaZe Clan qualify for Berlin Major after Charlotte miss

After clinching a Copa Elite Six ticket through the very last match of the Brasileirao, FaZe Clan have now confirmed their qualification for the Berlin Major after defeating FURIA Esports.

Before today’s match, FaZe Clan beat Furious Esports by a 7-3 margin on Border and a 7-4 one on Skyscraper.

FaZe’s last two international appearances have been quite successful; they won the Sweden Major in November and finished in third place at the Six Invitational 2022, raking in an economic prize pool of $440,000 in just four months.

Despite winning the Sweden Major, the team couldn’t defend its crown in Charlotte after a sixth place finish in the Brasileirao’s first stage left them sitting out the Copa Elite Six.

Just before the start of the stage, MIBR signed FaZe Clan analyst Cesar “Dark” Adriano, leaving Matheus “Ramalho” Ramalho as the only member of the coaching staff on the team.

Throughout the stage, FaZe’s roster has been experimenting with Leonardo “Astro” Luis’ role, eventually settling on him becoming the team’s IGL. FaZe Clan hasn’t been the only one, as Ninjas in Pyjamas has done the same with Joao “Kamikaze” Gomes.

Statistically, Lucas “soulz1” Schinke has been FaZe’s best member in the Brasileirao. The Sweden Major and SI 2022 MVP showed great flexibility, playing various operators depending on the characteristics of the map. His clutch ability, which was key to the team’s Sweden Major win, was also crucial to them qualifying for the Copa Elite Six and the Berlin Major.

Catch the Berlin Major from Aug. 15 to 21 and read up on everything you need to know about the event.