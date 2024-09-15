Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 Day 4 Roundup: FaZe Clan pull off seven-round comeback against Keyd Stars, E1 Sports lead standings

Here's everything you need to know about the fourth day of action in the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2!

FURIA Esports 7-4 Fluxo

The Six Invitational 2024 champions redeemed themselves from yesterday's 5-7 defeat against Keyd Stars with a 7-4 victory against Fluxo.

The game began with a 1v1 clutch by FURIA Esports' Felipe "nade" Ferreira, which was followed by two more successful rounds by the Black Panthers. Fluxo's reaction followed, with the Brazilians cutting the gap to only one round after an Enzo "Rappz" Aziz 1v1 clutch in the team's first defensive round.

Despite Fluxo's best efforts, FURIA Esports had control of the game and reached match point after winning the ninth round of the match. While Fluxo survived to the first match point, nade put Fluxo's hopes to an end after taking down Rappz in a 1v1 clutch. If Fluxo's players had won the round, he would have completed an ace and pushed the game to round twelve.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.30 and two clutches to his name, Felipe "nade" Ferreira was the best player in FURIA Esports. However, the highest-rated player in the game was Luca "LuKid" Sereno, who finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.45.

FaZe Clan 8-6 Keyd Stars

FaZe Clan's one-sided victory against Black Dragons on Saturday was followed by a narrow win against Keyd Stars the day after, where the Brazilians had to pull off a seven-round comeback to win the match.

The match, which took place on Lair, saw Keyd Stars winning the first five rounds of the game. Although FaZe Clan shortened the distance between them and their opponents right before swapping sides, Keyd Stars restored their five-round lead after a successful attack on Lab.

It was then that FaZe Clan built the momentum to turn the tables. Victor "VITAKING" Augusto and Eduardo "KDS" Chiste clutched the first two match points, which gave the red roster some momentum back. Eventually, the Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists forced the overtime.

As FaZe Clan started on the defensive side, the Brazilians instantly became the favorites to win the game. After a successful defense, Thiago "Handy" Ferreira's 4K in the final round of the game saw FaZe Clan winning the game with what was the match's third successful attack out of fourteen rounds played.

Although FaZe Clan ended up winning the game, Keyd Stars' Vinicius "Stemp" Stempnhak was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.64 and a K-D of 21-9 (+12). Meanwhile, the clutchers VITAKING and KDS had been FaZe Clan's best players with SiegeGG ratings of 1.26 and 1.14.

Team Liquid 7-4 w7m esports

In what's already a classic clash in Brazil, Team Liquid defeated w7m esports as Gabriel "Maia" Maia and Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes faced off against their respective former teammates.

The match began with the Blue Cavalry creating a three-round lead thanks to two clutches from Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi and Luccas "Paluh" Molina on rounds two and three. After the team's start to the match, w7m esports shortened the difference to only one round right before Team Liquid won the roster's final attack of the match.

After swapping sides, none of the teams could take over the control of the match. Eventually, Team Liquid ended up winning the game and clinching the three points.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.61, Maia was the best player of the match against his former LOS teammates. He was followed by Lagonis (1.41) and Paluh (1.22).

MIBR 7-2 Black Dragons

MIBR defeated Black Dragons on Border to clinch the team's second victory of the split, a result that saw them equalling FURIA Esports' point and round difference tallies.

After a rock-solid start that saw MIBR swapping sides with a 5-1 lead, the Brazilians quickly ended the job after winning two of their three attacks.

It has been a week to forget for Black Dragons as they had lost to FaZe Clan on Consulate after only winning one round. Therefore, this weekend, Black Dragons have only won three of the seventeen rounds they played.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.70, José "Bullet1" Victor was the best player of the match. Meanwhile, Felipe "Makina" Nakana (1.32) and Kaik "Gomess" Sousa closely followed the former FaZe Clan player.

E1 Sports 7-1 Ninjas in Pyjamas

The final match of the day saw E1 Sports taking down Ninjas in Pyjamas on Lair. Despite the final score looking very one-sided, the truth is that three of E1 Sports' seven rounds were clutched by Vinícius "live" dos Santos.

After completing a 5-1 attacking half, which included all of live's clutches, E1 Sports only needed two wins on defense to win the match. Without hesitating, the blue roster defeated the ninjas as they won their two defenses of the game.

For obvious reasons, the former FaZe Clan, Black Dragons, and 00 Nation player obtained the game's highest SiegeGG rating of the match (1.99) followed by Gabriel "pino" Fernandes (1.48) and Guilherme "Bassetto" Bassetto (1.47). It's worth mentioning that the Ninjas in Pyjamas' player finished the game with a perfect KOST despite losing six of the seven rounds of the game.

With this result, E1 Sports climbed up to first place with 11 points, ahead of Team Liquid (9) and FaZe Clan (8).