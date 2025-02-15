"Conversations are the best thing to be consistent": KDS regarding FaZe Clan's consistency, Brazilians to face Unwanted in Lower Bracket Semifinal

FaZe Clan are two wins away from reaching the Six Invitational 2025 Final after beating Spacestation Gaming in a thrilling 2-0 victory. It's the Brazilian's fourth Six Invitational Top 6 finish in the last five seasons, and the team's third Top 4 finish in the last four.

Match stats: FaZe Clan 2-0 Spacestation Gaming

FaZe Clan's current roster was assembled in March 2024 with the arrivals of Thiago "Handy" Ferreira and Eduardo "KDS" Chiste, who joined the lineup after a tough season under 00 Nation and a one-month stay at FURIA Esports. Immediately, the Brazilians became a force to always be reckoned with, and so far have already played in three BLAST R6 Major semifinals and one Six Invitational grand final.

"I think we reach this consistency talking to each other, after every event, in Montreal we lost but we knew we were doing fine, so we continued discussing, the better things, the terrible things we were doing, so conversations are the best thing to be consistent," FaZe Clan's KDS said in a post-match interview with SiegeGG shortly after the conclusion of the Brazilians' win against Spacestation Gaming.

Only two months before the arrivals of KDS and Handy, FaZe Clan had added the back then 21-year-old Victor "VITAKING" Santos to replace the highly-experienced Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol as the team's new IGL. In other words, a guy who had just won Brazil's Série B and with no top flight experience was going to lead FaZe Clan's new Rainbow Six Siege project.

Two years after the organization's decision, it's fair to say the Brazilian has shown not just leadership but also outstanding mechanical skills. Against the astronauts, the Brazilian finished with a SiegeGG rating of 1.14 after maining Hibana and Mute.

"I think VITA is one of the best IGL players because he is so good in skill, because IGLs normally don't kill too much, like him, so I think this is a good thing for FaZe Clan," KDS said about his teammate.

Against Spacestation, FaZe Clan managed to kick off the series with a one-sided victory on Kafe Dostoyevsky, the astronauts' map pick. While it's not a bad map for the Brazilians, the team had just played it once in Boston, as their archenemies Team Liquid took them down with a 7-5 win.

On the second map of the series, FaZe Clan had a great start to Skyscraper as they won three of their six attacks. "When we reached the third point on attack, we felt like we made our homework," KDS admitted.

Eventually, the Brazilians built a two-round lead after back-to-back defensive wins. Immediately after, Spacestation Gaming used the team's time out, which would work perfectly: the astronauts turned the tables with three consecutive attacking rounds. All of a sudden, they were one round away from sending the series to map three.

"The map is totally defensive, so I think we had less stress to play defence, but when we were playing on defence we made some mistakes," the Brazilian expained. "We knew how to beat them, we just discussed it with each other, try to do the things we're doing every day in scrims," he added.

After forcing overtime, the Brazilians had to comeback from behind to close out the series. Despite the final result, it felt like the astronauts would force map three, as Spacestation had a 4v2 man advantage in the final round of the game. However, a late round flank changed absolutely everything and ended with the Brazilians taking the win on Skyscraper.

FaZe Clan's next opponent at the Six Invitational 2025 will be the crowd favorites Unwanted. In a post-match interview with SiegeGG, Unwanted's Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens said he wanted to face the Brazilians because "their play style (FaZe Clan's) is kind of perfect for us to beat."

"I think Unwanted will be a tough opponent because their playstyle is difficult to play against them, so I think I agree with him, it will be a great match against them, the last time we played against them we lost in Manchester, so it will be a rematch and it will be fun to play," the Brazilian said.

Last but not least, KDS talked about the differences between the team's Six Invitational 2024 run and this year's. Unlike last season, when they won the Upper Bracket, the Brazilians have been in the Lower Bracket since the first round.

"I think this Invitational is different, because in the other we were in the Upper so it was more easier, in this event we went to the Lower too soon, and we're playing much more games than last year," he said.

"This is a different perspective for us, it has made us stronger, play more games, see more errors, I think it will be good for us," he concluded.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.