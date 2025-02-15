"We're just going to keep proving people wrong": Unwanted's Hotancold hopeful to keep orgless American dream alive in Boston

Unwanted became the first team to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 Lower Bracket semifinal after a one-sided 2-0 victory against RazaH Company.

Match stats: Unwanted 2-0 RazaH Company

In what was the first match at Boston's MGM Music Hall, two orgless teams kicked off the Six Invitational 2025 Finals. By the start of the competition, not many people believed in them to make it through the group stage, let alone reach the stage; but there they were, representing their passion and love for the game.

Logically, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions Unwanted, a ful North American roster, were the fans' favorites. When asked about the crowd's support, Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens described it as "good" while highlighting its importance, especially when facing teams from abroad. "It's nice to have some added pressure on the other team."

The series included Nighthaven Labs, Lair, and Consulate. However, the teams only ended up playing the first two after Unwanted got the job done following by-to-back 7-3 wins.

Although RazaH Company picked Nighthaven Labs, the truth is that the Brazilians had a winrate on the map of zero after playing it three times in the competition, including defeats against DarkZero Esports, Shopify Rebellion, and Team BDS.

"We knew that Nighthaven wasn't really one of their strong maps, is one of their lower rank maps," Hotancold explained.

Looking at RazaH Company's previous map vetos in the Six Invitational 2025, Unwanted could shape the series pretty easily. Considering that the Brazilians always block Kafe Dostoyevsky and Clubhouse, the Americans were in a great place to take advantage of that; and they did.

"RazaH has two auto bans, so we knew they wouldn't ban it, our last to games were 7-0, 7-1 so we might as well pick it," he said.

Eventually, the Americans closed out the series on Lair, their map pick. "We are a pretty strong Lair team, I think NA as a whole is the best at Lair, so I think that's why we had an advantage on it," the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champion added.

Following this result, Unwanted is now the only orgless team left in the competition. "We're an orgless team, no one thought we were going to make it out of groups, it was going to be the last seed, we're just going to keep proving people wrong, there's no pressure on us," the American explained.

When asked about what team he would prefer to play in the Lower Bracket Semifinal, Hotancold was quick. "I would rather play against FaZe, I feel like their play style is kind of perfect for us to beat," he concluded.

A few hours later, his wish was granted as FaZe Clan knocked out Spacestation Gaming of the Six Invitational 2025 to reach the next round. The match between Unwanted and the Brazilians will take place at 11:00 EST.

