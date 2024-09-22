Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 Day 6: FaZe Clan defeat FURIA Esports, Team Liquid and E1 Sports qualify for playoffs

The sixth day of action of the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 concluded with a few exciting results, including E1 Sports' first defeat of the stage and FURIA Esports' maximum overtime loss against FaZe Clan.

Here's everything you need to know about today's matches!

Team Liquid 7-5 Keyd Stars

Team Liquid kicked off the final gameday of the weekend with a regulation victory over Keyd Stars.

Although Team Liquid took the three points home, the game felt like Keyd Stars deserved at least one point as three of the Blue Cavalry's seven rounds were clutches.

The first clutch came in the second round of the game as Pablo "resetz" Oliveira clutched a 1v2 situation while playing with Ram. Later, when Keyd Stars were leading the game, Team Liquid leveled the score with a 1v2 clutch by André "NESKWGA" Oliveira. Eventually, Luccas "Paluh" Molina gave Team Liquid the win after a 1v2 clutch in the final round of the game.

Pablo "resetz" Oliveira was Team Liquid's best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.23, closely followed by his teammate Luccas "Paluh" Molina's 1.17. However, the best player of the match was Caio "Neskin" Szazi, who finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.64.

Fluxo 7-5 Black Dragons

After fourteen consecutive losses at the Brazil League 2024, Fluxo's roster has finally won a match in the region's top flight after defeating Black Dragons on Bank.

The match was extremely close as none of the teams could create a two-round gap on the scoreboard. However, Fluxo's end to the game was brilliant as the team won four of their final five defenses.

The former Nova Cleyton's players Vitor "Mitrix" Hugo and Vitor "Hashasky" Kubota were the best players of the match with SiegeGG ratings of 1.39 and 1.34. It's worth mentioning that Hashasky finished the game with an entry balance of 5-1 (+5). Additionally, the duo got a combined K-D of 26-16 (+10). With a SiegeGG rating of 1.04, João "Florio" Vitor was Black Dragons' best player.

With this result, Black Dragons currently sit down at the bottom of the standings with six regulation defeats and a round difference of -22. This is completely different from the team's overall performance in the first split, where they finished in third place in the group stage and fifth place after the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Fluxo's victory means that the team's hopes to qualify for the playoffs are still alive. However, with the roster having yet to play against w7m esports, Team Liquid, and MIBR, the team's chances to survive to the group stage are small.

FaZe Clan 8-7 FURIA Esports

FaZe Clan defeated FURIA Esports on Skyscraper after an impressive comeback that saw the red roster survive to three match points.

FURIA Esports completed a 4-2 defensive half as they swapped sides with a two-round lead. Although Lucas "soulz1" Schinke spoiled the Black Panther's fun with a 1v1 clutch in FaZe Clan's first defense, a Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina ace saw the world champions restoring their two-round lead. Shortly after, FURIA Esports reached match point.

Unfortunately, when they needed it the most, the black roster couldn't close out the match to get the three points. After three consecutive successful defenses, the Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists forced overtime. Eventually, with FaZe Clan starting from the defensive side, the red roster secured the two points.

The best player of the match was Lucas "soulz1" Schinke, who finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.19. Meanwhile, FURIA's best player was Gustavo "HerdZ" Herdina, who finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.18 and an insane entry balance of 4-5 (-1).

w7m esports 7-4 Ninjas in Pyjamas

After a winless weekend that saw w7m esports falling down the playoff zone, the Bulls have sneaked into the league's top four after a 7-4 victory against Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The Bulls' strong start to the game was quickly stopped by the ninjas, who managed to win their final four defensive rounds — including a 1v2 clutch by Raul "kondz" Romão.

However, after swapping sides, the shinobis couldn't keep up with the Bulls' pace as the red roster ended up closing the match after winning four back-to-back defenses.

Just like in their match against Black Dragons the day before, w7m esports' best players were Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes, Júlio "L0BIN" Gabriel, and Denis "Dodez" Navas, who averaged SiegeGG ratings of 1.47, 1.35, and 1.24, respectively. Additionally, it's worth mentioning Diogo "Fntzy" Lima's 1.47 performance, which included a K-D of 14-8 (+6) and an entry balance of 4-1 (+3).

MIBR 8-7 E1 Sports

The sixth playday of the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 ended with an unexpected MIBR maximum overtime victory over E1 Sports. The Brazilian roster put to an end the blue squad's winning run in the second split, which included four regulation victories and one overtime win.

Although E1 Sports grabbed an early 2-0 lead, including a 1v1 clutch by Willian "Stk" Gonçalves, MIBR turned the tables with four back-to-back successful attacks. After that, it felt like E1 Sports took control of the match. However, a 3K by Felipe "Maquina" Nakana saw MIBR forcing the game's overtime. Eventually, the team ended up winning the match.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.32 and 1.23, Felipe "Maquina" Nakana and José "Bullet1" Victor were the best players of the match. Meanwhile, Guilherme "Bassetto" Bassetto's 1.05 was E1 Sports' best rating.