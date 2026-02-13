FaZe Clan becomes first team to reach Six Invitational 2026 grand final

FaZe Clan has become the first Six Invitational 2026 grand finalist after a thrilling series against Team Falcons. FaZe Clan, Six Invitational 2025 champions, are one win away from becoming the first team to lift the hammer in back-to-back editions.

The series against Team Falcons included thrilling results on Bank and Border, with the Brazilians winning the first one and the Europeans the latter. However, the third and final map, Lair, was extremely one sided as the Six Invitational 2025 champions claimed a flawless win.

With this victory, FaZe Clan has become the first team to reach three consecutive Six Invitational grand finals. The Brazilians lost the one in 2024 but won the one played in 2025. In Paris, France, the team could lift the hammer for the second year in a row.