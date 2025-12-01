Everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege 10th anniversary rewards

Rainbow Six Siege is turning ten years this month and, to celebrate it, Ubisoft is launching free daily rewards for all players—which includes both newcomers and veterans.

Here's everything you need to know about this special event as well as information about the items and how to claim them:

When will Rainbow Six Siege's 10th anniversary rewards begin?

The first free daily reward given to all players as part of Rainbow Six Siege's 10th anniversary event will be claimable starting from December 2.

Each reward is available for one day only, meaning players have 24 hours to claim their daily reward. Not logging in one day will ultimately mean missing out on that day's reward.

What items will be included in Rainbow Six Siege's 10th anniversary event?

While we still don't have images of all of the items that will be included in the event, Ubisoft revealed that the rewards will be exclusive items including the following:

Weapon skins

Card backgrounds

Charms

WildCards Event Packs

Alpha Packs

Delta Pack

At the time of writing, the only displayed item is the Ten Years Strong Weapon Charm, which players will be able to claim by watching selected Twitch streams for two hours. First, however, players must link their Twitch with their Ubisoft accounts.

We will update this article as soon as more information about the rewards and the time-limited 10th anniversary game mode is released. Until then, for more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the Regional Finals, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege X coverage.