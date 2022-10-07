European Challenger League 2022 details unveiled

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kiril B.

The dates, teams, and format of the European Challenger League have now been announced via what seems to be an accidentally released Ubisoft Connect blog.

While the final EUCL qualifier took place last weekend, we now know the groupings, schedule, and format.

Teams and Groups

Firstly, the teams are as follows:

Group A:

#flag@20:gb Victus -- Northern Premier League representative #flag@20:es Rebels Gaming -- Iberian representatives #flag@20:eu JLingz Esports -- Open qualifier team #flag@20:ru VYALIE PITONI -- Open qualifier team

Group B:

#flag@20:be Activit-E Esports -- Benelux representatives #flag@20:cz Lan Party Hotel -- V4 representatives #flag@20:de Ovation eSports -- Open qualifier team #flag@20:fr DeathroW -- Open qualifier team

Group C:

#flag@20:fr Acend -- French representatives #flag@20:de WYLDE -- GSA representatives #flag@20:eu Viperio 86 -- Open qualifier team #flag@20:eu COALESCE -- Open qualifier team

Group D:

#flag@20:eu TENSTAR -- Northern Premier League representative #flag@20:it Mkers -- Italian representatives #flag@20:eu MNM Gaming Academy -- Open qualifier team #flag@20:fr Les Pichichiiii -- Open qualifier team

On paper, Group D is by far the hardest, as it includes the EUCL qualifier victors, MNM Gaming Academy, one of the very top EUCL favourites, TENSTAR, and Six Invitational 2021 attendees, Mkers.

Also of note is the meeting between Rebels and JLingz. Rebels are owned by the Manchester United F.C. goalkeeper, David de Gea, while Jlingz is owned by and named after the ex-Manchester United and current Nottingham Forrest F.C. player, Jesse Lingard.

Schedule and Format

Secondly, the format will see an initial group stage, where the top two teams in each group progress to the subsequent playoffs.

The groups will take place over the next two weekends from Oct. 14 to 23. It will be a double round-robin, best-of-one format, meaning every team plays six maps.

The playoffs will then be on Nov. 7, 10, 14, and 17, concluding from Dec. 2 to 4. This will be a best-of-three map double-elimination bracket.

This schedule means that there will not be a break in the action. The EU League ends on Oct. 31 and will be replaced with two play days a week of Challenger League action. A week's break for the Jönköping Major will then be followed very quickly by the EUCL Finals.

Prize pool

While no European League spots will be on offer, the winning teams will have an unspecified advantage during the 2023 season. This will act as a perfect scouting opportunity for tier-one teams ahead of the mid-season transfer window.

Prize pool wise, there is €50,000 on offer split up as follows: